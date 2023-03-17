Hemsby: Fifth home on Norfolk cliff edge demolished
- Published
A fifth home close to a cliff edge in Norfolk has been demolished amid fears it would fall into the sea.
Recent erosion on the coast at Hemsby has led to homes teetering on the edge and part of an access road being washed away.
The resident looked on in tears as her house was torn down.
A 2,000-tonne consignment of granite has begun to arrive, which will be installed as a revetment defence on the shoreline.
The coastal stretch at The Marrams has been battered by high spring tides and strong winds during the last two weeks.
Demolition work by Great Yarmouth Borough Council is taking place on the north side of Hemsby Gap - a break in the dunes used by lifeboat crews to access the beach.
Another resident whose house was in danger has managed to move his home further inland.
Timeline of events
- The beach at Hemsby was closed off on 25 February because of significant erosion
- At-risk homes were evacuated on 10 March amid fears properties could fall into the sea
- During that evening's high tide, a playhouse and shed toppled over the cliff
- The first homes on The Marrams began to be demolished a day later
- On 16 March, one homeowner managed to get his property moved from the cliff edge
- About 2,000 tonnes of granite is being added to the beach
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk