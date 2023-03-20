Overgrown Colchester churchyard to be turned into city oasis
An overgrown churchyard is to be turned into a green oasis to allow people "to enjoy a tranquil natural space" in the middle of a city, a council has said.
Holy Trinity Square, Colchester, Essex, is not currently open to the public.
It will be renovated as part of a £19.2m government-funded Town Deal aimed at improving the city's tourism and the local economy.
City council leader David King said it would still retain its "much-loved green and peaceful character".
Some of the churchyard's trees are now in poor condition and one is blocking access to the church's fire escape.
Colchester City Council said essential pruning was necessary and five trees will be removed, leaving 18 in place.
It has organised the tree work now to avoid the bird nesting season, with the rest of the landscaping taking place later this year.
Mr King said: "The work done in Holy Trinity Square is the minimum possible to ensure safe access to and from the church and to allow the other trees to grow healthily.
"This is an approach that retains the much-loved green and peaceful character of the churchyard and opens it up for residents to enjoy."
The garden is due to open to the public next year.
