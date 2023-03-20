Herring Bridge: Section of Great Yarmouth's £120m crossing arrives by sea
Another part of a town's new £120m bridge has arrived by sea.
Herring Bridge will be the third crossing in Great Yarmouth, linking the port area of the Norfolk town with the A47.
The first sections arrived earlier this month and a second leaf arrived from Belgium on Saturday.
Installation is due to take place from 08:00 GMT on Tuesday, with the River Yare being blocked for 72 hours while work takes place.
A floating crane also arrived on Sunday, ready for the work to begin.
Last month, a World War Two bomb was dredged from the river during construction work before it exploded while attempts were made to defuse it.
Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "I'm delighted to see the crane and bridge leaves all safely arrive and look forward to seeing the installation take shape in what will be an historic week for Great Yarmouth.
"I am confident the completion of this long-awaited new bridge will bring real economic benefit to our region."
