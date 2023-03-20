Norwich Castle receives government funding
- Published
A castle that has stood in the centre of a city since the 12th Century is to get a 21st Century heating system due to government funding.
Norwich Castle has been awarded £381,920 from the government's Cultural Investment Fund.
It is one of more than 70 organisations to receive a slice of almost £60m.
Robin Hanley, assistant head of Norfolk Museums Service, said the money would be used to update the building's temperature control system.
"It's the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous bit of running a museum, but it's absolutely critical in terms of maintaining our environment in our galleries and store spaces," he said.
He said it was a separate project to the work that was being carried out to return the keep to how it looked in medieval times.
Mr Hanley said the castle and the connected Shirehall Study Centre's current building management system was at the "end of its life" and by replacing it, it was "investing in the future".
"This investment will not only help safeguard our ability to care for our own collections, but will also facilitate the continuance of the major loans from national and international lenders that underpin our temporary exhibitions programme, enabling us to continue bringing the very best collections to the people of Norwich and Norfolk," he added.
Arts Council England will be delivering the funding on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.
"Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth."
Other beneficiaries in the East of England include Basildon Borough Council which has been awarded £4m to invest into turning empty properties in the Essex town into arts facilities.
Suffolk's Food Museum in Stowmarket has been awarded £1.4m and the Long Shop Museum in Leiston has more granted more than £1m.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk