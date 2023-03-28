Norfolk Way Art Trail installation revealed in Norwich
The first installation of the Norfolk Way Art Trail has been unveiled at a former church-turned-arts-centre.
"Flint" is a collection of mirrored totem poles inspired by the flint stones of the Norwich Arts Centre.
By day, the totems look like mirrors but, from sunset to 01:00, they are illuminated to show their stained glass designs.
The Art Trail spans 250 miles across Norfolk and features multi-sensory, accessible public artworks.
The installation was created by architect Toby Plunkett who was inspired by the history of Norwich's buildings, medieval streets and culture.
"The installation has exceeded my expectations, and the contemporary structures complement the traditional flint work, whilst the lights and mirrors reflect the ever-changing environment around them," he said.
The stained glass designs were created by local groups Common Ground, Young Norfolk Arts, and New Routes.
Each totem is made from a lightweight frame covered by a one-way mirror with a vinyl pattern applied to the inside, surrounding a single vertical LED tube.
It is the first of five installations as part of the Art Trail, which was created to engage local communities, reveal hidden stories and inspire visitors to explore Norfolk.
The trail has been commissioned by Norfolk County Council.
