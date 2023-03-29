The Grange Norwich performing arts centre gets £500k funding boost
- Published
A performing arts centre is set to benefit from almost £500,000 of government funding.
The Youth Investment Fund will share £90m to 43 youth centres..
The Garage in Norwich will receive £460,000 to improve its dance, drama and music facilities.
The Garage chief executive officer, Adam Taylor, said the centre has been "working furiously" for 12 months to secure the investment, which he described as an "amazing sum".
The Garage Trust is an independent charity established in 2002 focussed on supporting young people, particularly those that are disadvantaged, vulnerable or with limited opportunities.
Between 2013 and 2016 it helped more than 990 children, providing individual support and helping young people gain skills and confidence.
"It's an amazing sum of money and we're incredibly fortunate to be in this position," said Mr Taylor.
"It means we can repair our boiler which broke last year, and refurbish our cafe and bar and dance studios, which will help us earn money to support our charitable work with those facing challenging circumstances.
"The rest of the money will enable us to continue opening our doors to thousands of youngsters every day so they can take part in activities that give them the chance to change their lives."
The money will also contribute to the rising costs of keeping the centre open and improving its energy efficiency.
Through the Youth Investment Fund, the government aims to help 45,000 more young people gain access to facilities and an increased number of opportunities.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.
"The National Youth Guarantee will provide these opportunities and support young people with access to regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities."
