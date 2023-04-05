Cawston Park: Carer who struck vulnerable man is jailed for nine months
- Published
A carer captured on CCTV hitting a dying man with Down's Syndrome has been jailed for nine months.
Footage showed Ben King, 32, being struck by Dami Tobi Ayan, 62, in July 2020, at Cawston Park Hospital in Norfolk.
Outside the Norwich Crown Court hearing, Mr King's father, Peter, said: "If you know this sort of thing is going on, you need to declare it."
A further review of care at Cawston Park, now closed, is being carried out.
Mr King died from a cardiac arrest on the same day he was hit.
Norfolk Police said the assault was not linked to Mr King's death but came to light after officers examined CCTV from the ward at the hospital for vulnerable adults.
Ayan, of Kensington Place, Norwich, initially denied ill treatment or wilful neglect of a person lacking mental capacity, but changed his plea in January.
Sentencing Ayan, Judge Andrew Shaw said Mr King had received "a total lack of empathy and dignity" from the defendant.
He said Mr King was "an extremely vulnerable victim", and Ayan's treatment of him was "a clear abuse of trust".
Peter King said outside court: "I just can't believe why he would do such a thing to him. I just wish every sadness to that man.
"It should be a signal to everyone in care. If you know this sort of thing is going on, you need to declare it."
'Struggling for breath'
Paul Falco, a family friend, was in court when the CCTV footage was shown.
"It makes you feel sick. You can see that Ben is struggling for breath." he said.
"He was poorly when he was struck. They knocked him to the floor. You see him crawling around the floor: no-one helped to put him back in the chair."
Commenting on the sentencing, Det Insp Sam Pontin said: "Ayan was in a position of trust and was meant to care for Ben who was extremely vulnerable and had limited means of protecting himself.
"This trust was abused and it's important Ayan faces justice for this."
An on-going review by Healthwatch Norfolk was triggered by other safeguarding reports into deaths at the residential unit.
A Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board report in September 2021, said Mr King's death, and those of fellow Cawston Park patients, Joanna Bailey, 36, and Nicholas Briant, 33, both of London, should prompt a review to prevent further "lethal outcomes" at similar facilities.
Following an inquest into Mr King's death, a coroner's Prevention of Future Deaths Report also raised concerns about his care.
Jeesal Residential Care Services, which ran Cawston Park, admitted in September 2021 that "lessons can be learned" but need not result in "sweeping changes" at its residential homes.
The company previously said it would no longer run any more hospital services.
