Hardwick: Man in 70s dies after crash on roundabout
A man in his 70s has died after a crash on a major roundabout in King's Lynn.
Norfolk Police said the incident happened on the Hardwick roundabout at about 14:35 BST on Wednesday.
The force said a black BMW 3 Series collided with a green BMW 3 Series and the driver of the green car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the black BMW, a man in his 80s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains, police said.
Police and fire and ambulance crews attended the scene off the A47 dual carriageway and road closures were put in place while emergency services were present.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
