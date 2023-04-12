Norwich: Two men injured in city centre stabbing
- Published
Two men have suffered serious injuries in a city centre stabbing.
Officers were called to an address in Balderston Court, Norwich, just after 03:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.
Both men were found inside a property with serious hand injuries and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
The force has called for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed something to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.