Recovery operation after reports of car in River Bure

Emergency services on the bank of the River Bure in Great Yarmouth Andrew Turner / BBC
Emergency services were called after reports of a car in the River Bure

Emergency services have mounted a recovery operation after reports of a car in a river.

Norfolk Police, the coastguard, fire and ambulance services attended the scene at the River Bure in Great Yarmouth at 08:47 BST.

A cordon is in place and the owner of the car has been accounted for, police said.

The circumstances of how the car came to be in the water "remain unexplained", the force added.

Inquiries are ongoing and a recovery operation is underway.

It is unknown if anyone was in the car when it went into the water.

