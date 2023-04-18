Norwich Hay Hill work to remove brain sculpture begins
- Published
A city centre square which is losing its "brain sculpture" as part of a revamp has been fenced off to pedestrians as work gets under way.
Hay Hill in Norwich features a 1904 statue of Sir Thomas Browne, a giant brain and blocks of marble in homage to the 17th Century physician.
Planting and seating will replace the sculptures which were added in 2007.
The city council said it would create an "improved, vibrant and more accessible" space by January.
A water feature is included in the new design, with the Sir Thomas statue to return in a more prominent position.
The more recent sculptures have proved controversial, with the Norwich Society among those calling for their removal.
They are due to be found a new home within the city centre, the council added.
Businesses around the square will be open as usual during the works.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk