Potter Heigham: Work to repair historic Broads bridge begins
Work to repair a historic bridge which has stood on the Norfolk Broads for six centuries has got under way.
Potter Heigham Bridge has been shut to traffic since December, after a hole the size of a Wellington boot appeared, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Norfolk County Council's highways team said work to fix the surface of the medieval structure started on Monday.
Work is taking place until Thursday and will continue from 24 to 26 April.
The damaged bridge has been open to pedestrians, but closed to vehicles.
During the repair works, it will be closed to pedestrians from 15:00 BST until late evening each day.
Once complete, the bridge is expected to reopen to traffic, with a 7.5-tonne weight limit in place.
The bridge, along with St Benet's Abbey, is said to be one of the most recognisable landmarks in the Norfolk Broads national park.
It crosses the River Thurne, which divides the parishes of Potter Heigham and Repps with Bastwick.
Each summer it is a popular spot to watch the Three Rivers Race, as sailors "shoot" the bridge, lowering their sails and masts to pass below without stopping.
LDRS said the structure was also thought to be haunted by a coach which crashed or caught alight as it passed across one night in 1742, taking local noblewoman Lady Evelyn to her death on her wedding night.
According to local legend, the clatter of a carriage thundering past can be heard at midnight every 31 May.