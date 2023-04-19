Sherbet Lemon: Cocktail bar's licence revoked
- Published
A cocktail bar where customers thought it was "acceptable to overtly take drugs" has had its licence revoked.
Sherbet Lemon, on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol after the city council stepped in.
Officials and councillors carried out a review of the venue's licence after police raised concerns.
These included reports of excessive noise, drug-taking and blocked fire exits.
Norwich City Council's public protection officers served an abatement notice on the bar in February, ordering noise to be cut, following complaints from a neighbour.
Councillors conducting the review heard Sherbet Lemon was 18 decibels louder than the rest of Prince of Wales Road, with the volume made worse by high levels of bass, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Michelle Bartram, Norfolk Constabulary's licensing officer, said: "The police have had a number of concerns about the venue relating to reports of poor management, which include breaches of conditions, reports about the lack of control of patrons both inside and outside the premises, and patrons being highly intoxicated due to drugs."
Ms Bartram described a bar where customers think "it is acceptable to overtly take drugs".
She said police were forced to intervene and call an ambulance for one man in December after staff failed to help.
While the number of issues at the venue has decreased since Christmas, she told councillors she was not convinced concerns had been addressed.
The bar is run by Richard Chisnell, who also owns the next-door Fat Fox Pizza Den.
He did not attend the meeting but an email to officers said all the issues had been resolved.
Councillors unanimously agreed to revoke the licence.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Chisnell said he was surprised by the decision, insisting the issues raised had already been addressed.
'Stitched up'
He had already decided to give up the venue's lease in May, regardless of the council's verdict.
"All these issues had been fixed, everything was fine," he said.
"But for some reason, it is a problem now because of one noise complaint. I feel I have been a bit stitched up."
The bar owner said the venue has been closed since March.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk