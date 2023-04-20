Late Queen honoured with new bell at Buxton church
A bell that commemorates the late Queen will ring out in time to mark King Charles III's coronation.
The new treble bell at St Andrew's Church in Buxton, Norfolk, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK that carries the Queen's Platinum Jubilee dedication.
It was cast in November, after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and the church wanted to commemorate her 70-year reign.
The bell will be hoisted next week.
The Reverend Canon Julie Boyd said it was "really important" to commemorate the Queen.
"We are now looking forward to the coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort and it's appropriate that with this bell that was cast last year, we can bring those things together," she said.
The bell was dedicated at a service, attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, on Wednesday and it will go on display in Buxton on Sunday.
It replaces one that was more than 100 years old that was cracked and unable to be repaired.
The bell, that was cast in Italy, will complete a set of six.