Police shut unlicensed rave at Banham abattoir
- Published
An unlicensed music event at an abattoir was shut down by police at the weekend.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to the derelict site at Banham in the early hours of Sunday.
Sound equipment was seized but no arrests have been made. The force said the site was being assessed for any criminal damage.
Insp Di Woodage encouraged people to "remain vigilant for suspicious activity in rural or secluded areas".
