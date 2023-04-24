Princess Diana's former school Riddlesworth Hall to close
- Published
A preparatory school attended by Diana, Princess of Wales in the 1970s is to close.
Riddlesworth Hall School, between Thetford and Diss in Norfolk, has been a school since 1946 but will shut its doors at the end of this week.
But it said the school had "been facing unprecedented financial challenges for several years" and was "no longer viable".
The private school said it was "extremely saddened" by the closure.
Princess Diana attended the school from the age of nine to 12, leaving in 1973.
In 2015 the school joined the Confucius International Education Group, which runs international schools in China.
In a statement, the school said its financial challenges were in part due to the pandemic and the "current economic climate".
"Our priority now is to support our pupils and their families over the next few weeks to make sure that they are looked after during this unsettling period," it said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk