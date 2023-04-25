Voter ID discourages ethnic minorities, Labour MP warns
- Published
Voter ID will make it even harder for people from black and ethnic minority groups to play a part in politics, a Labour MP has warned.
Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, said there was already "significant under representation of such groups on the voting register".
Voters in this year's local elections and in subsequent polls will have to produce a recognised form of ID.
The government said the changes would not discourage people from voting.
Anyone who does not have an acceptable ID document can apply for a voter authority certificate before 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Mr Lewis told the parliamentary race and community group, which he co-chairs, he was already concerned people from ethnic minorities felt excluded from the political process.
He said: "Voter ID will make it even harder for marginalised groups to vote.
"If a group does not engage in elections, the political parties will be less inclined to represent or support their interests."
The meeting was told 18% of people in Britain identify as non-white.
Dr Jess Garland from the Electoral Reform Society told the meeting she also had "deep concerns" about voter ID and not just about people from minority communities
"There is absolutely no doubt that low income groups will be massively affected," she said.
"That's because passports and driving licences cost money and if you don't have them, you have the cost and time of getting an alternative and that will discourage people.
"How many hoops can we ask people to go through before they access their vote. What reason is there not to make voting as easy as possible?"
The government said most European counties, along with Northern Ireland, require people to have ID to vote.
Lee Rowley, Minister for Local Government, recently told parliament that about 98% of the electorate already has some form of accepted identification.
He said: "One of the most basic principles of voting is that people who cast their vote are eligible to do so.
"The introduction of voter ID is another lock towards ensuring the integrity of our democracy is protected for the long term."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk