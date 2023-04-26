Norwich: Tory leaflet tells voters they do not need ID
A local election team has come under fire after leaflets were dropped purporting to dismiss the need for ID.
People in England will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections on 4 May.
The leaflet, distributed in Norwich, Norfolk, claimed: "You don't need to take any ID in order to vote, as long as you are registered."
Simon Jones, chairman of the Norwich Conservatives, described it as a "dreadful mistake".
He said the leaflets were provided by Conservative Central Headquarters, adding: "I guess someone hadn't updated it."
The leaflet wording was tweeted by Emma Corlett, a Labour county councillor in Norfolk.
About 200 leaflets had been distributed before the error was noticed, Mr Jones said.
"We then immediately destroyed all the leaflets and stopped delivering them," he added.
"We put our hands up, it was a terrible mistake and we apologise to the voters completely and we'd reiterate that people do need ID when they go to vote."
The Electoral Commission has stressed that voters will need to provide photo identification in order to cast their ballot at the local elections.
The government says the new rules will help prevent voter fraud but critics claim the changes will make it harder for some to vote.
Labour councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, described the mistake as "gross incompetence".
"This will add some confusion," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"It now requires the local Conservative party to make it absolutely clear that they've made this terrible error and to remind voters that they will need to bring photo ID - otherwise we are going to have even more people turned away at polling stations.
"It's a mess at a rather crucial time."
'Concerning'
Liberal Democrat city councillor James Wright also said the situation was "particularly embarrassing" for the Conservatives.
He said: "Not only have the Tories brought in an expensive piece of voter suppression legislation in the form of this voter ID, they cannot even get the message right in their own literature."
Lucy Galvin, leader of the Green group at the city council, said: "The Conservatives brought in the new law requiring photo ID despite evidence this would disenfranchise younger people and people from minority ethnic backgrounds and now it seems the Tories don't even know the rules themselves."
A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said it was "concerning that these instructions were included as it is not the correct advice."
They added: "Under the new laws, voters will need to bring an accepted form of ID with them to vote next Thursday.
"We understand the local council is aware of this material and is in touch with the local party about the error.
"Voters deserve accurate information from parties about how to take part in elections."
