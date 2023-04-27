Norfolk's roads get new seal to help prevent potholes
- Published
About 280 miles (451km) of a county's roads are getting a new seal to help prevent potholes.
Norfolk County Council said a thin layer of bitumen and chippings laid on a road will also extend its life and provide a new skid-resistant surface.
The work is under way as part of the county's annual spring and summer surface dressing project.
The authority has urged people to drive slowly across new surfaces until they bed in.
It said the new layer aids the prevention of water penetration which in turn helps to stop potholes opening up.
The work, carried out by the council's community and environmental services department, aims to get the holiday areas and main roads treated first.
It said that warm, dry, weather over the past week has allowed 190,000 sqm (2,045,142 sqft) of work to be completed so far, mainly in areas in west Norfolk and around Norwich.
People living along the routes will receive notification before crews arrive and a 20mph speed restriction will be imposed during work and on freshly laid surface dressing.
Vehicles passing over the new surface play an important part in helping the new surface to settle in, the authority said.