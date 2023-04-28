Howard Junior School's serious failings unchallenged - Ofsted
A junior school has "serious failings which have been unchallenged for too long", according to Ofsted.
An inspection found trustees and staff who are meant to check children are safe "do not always do so" at Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, Norfolk,
Trustees' lack of skills meant leaders go unchallenged and serious allegations are mishandled, the report added.
The school's new chairwoman of trustees Helen Wardale said she was "confident" about safeguarding following an audit.
She joined the board of the Apollo Academies Trust in April, after the school was downgraded from good to inadequate following the two-day inspection in March.
Ofsted's report stated pupils "trust the staff to look after them and, in most instances, their confidence is justified".
"However, the trustees and members who are meant to check that children are safe do not always do so," it said.
'Teachers do not report grievances'
Trustees lacking the required skills, knowledge and experience "failed to spot and act upon serious and significant concerns" and had not always accepted support offered to them, the report said.
"Reports of staff misconduct are poorly handled, meaning issues are allowed to persist," it added.
"Both the structure and purpose of governance are unclear to those trusted to oversee the school.
"This means that leaders' work remains unchallenged, and serious allegations and concerns are mishandled."
It added: "[Teachers] do not report their grievances as they have little confidence in the process and are fearful of the backlash this may cause."
Inspectors said they did not identify any pupils who were harmed because of these weaknesses.
Staff knew how to identify and report concerns about pupils and were "rightly confident" that leaders would act in the best interests of pupils and families, the report added.
"Leaders work skilfully with a range of external agencies, who provide the right support in a timely way."
Relationships between staff and pupils were "positive and warm", it added, and the school had an exciting playground, but this did not make up for "the weak quality of education pupils receive".
Ofsted said staff and trustees must ensure they undertook appropriate training to understand their roles.
'Build on strengths'
Ms Wardale, who is also the governance lead at Norfolk County Council, said she had already started to act on Ofsted's findings.
"I am confident teachers and trustees now know the correct safeguarding policies and procedures," she said.
"From the short time I have been here, it is clear to see there is a dedicated teaching team and acting leaders, who are determined to do their best.
"Children feel safe and supported in school and their behaviour and attitude to learning is really positive.
"I am confident we can build on these strengths so children... are getting the very best education."
