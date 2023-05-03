Daniel Entwistle: The boy who vanished after going out on his bike

Andy Guy, the force's unsolved case review manager, said: "We recognise the enormity of two decades passing since Daniel went missing and the impact this has had on his family in that time."As a force we remain committed to finding answers for them and we have continued to explore new lines of enquiry in this case in response to new and credible information."In the last five years we have pursued 12 pieces of information passed to us."However, despite the original investigation carried out in 2003, our continued efforts and the subsequent appeals in the intervening years, no information or evidence has yet established what happened to Daniel since the last confirmed sighting of him on 3 May 2003."