Wymondham A11 roadworks project reaches 'key milestone'

Half of the A11 reconstruction project is almost completeNational Highways
The £65m project to reconstruct the A11 around Wymondham started a year ago

A £65m project to upgrade part of the A11 in Norfolk has reached a "key milestone" as work has entered a new phase, National Highways said.

The 5.3 miles (8.5km) stretch of the northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange at Wymondham is being reconstructed.

Simon Amor, from National Highways, said the scheme, which started a year ago, was three quarters of the way through.

It is due to be completed in September.

As part of the new phase of work, the southbound slip road at Spooner Row is closing, but the slip roads at Tuttles Interchange and Browick Road are reopening this month.

"It's good progress and another key milestone in the life of this project," said Mr Amor, head of scheme delivery in the east of England.

National Highways
There have been delays for drivers while different phases of the A11 roadworks have been under way

The A11 was relaid using concrete in the 1990s, but it is now being relaid again and reconstructed as part of a nationwide scheme to upgrade concrete roads.

Mr Amor said the surface of the A11 had started to "break up".

"We're breaking out that old concrete, we're recycling it and we're putting that into the foundations of a new modern asphalt surface.

"That new road will be much smoother and much quieter - so hopefully good news for both road users and local residents," he said.

National Highways
The work is three quarters of the way through and due to be complete in September

Mr Amor thanked local people and businesses for their patience and said they were trying to get the work done "as quickly as we can".

"Once it's finished there will be a nice modern, smooth road surface and hopefully it will encourage people to visit Wymondham and the wider Norfolk area," he added.

The Spooner Row southbound slip road will open temporarily from 06:00 BST on Saturday, 6 May to 01:00 on Tuesday, 9 May as part of coronation celebrations.

It will then close again until mid summer so the work can continue. Diversions will be in place.

