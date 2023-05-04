Local elections 2023: Polls open across Norfolk
Voting to select local councillors in Norfolk has begun.
The county is sub-divided into seven district, borough and city councils and a total of 318 seats are up for grabs this year.
All seats on Broadland, Breckland, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and West Norfolk, North Norfolk and South Norfolk councils are being contested.
Norwich City Council has a third of seats up for re-election. Voters must show a photo ID to cast their ballot.
Polling stations will close at 22:00 BST and most results should be known by Friday evening.
The district, borough and city councils run many of the public services we rely on, such as bin collections, housing and planning, as well as leisure centres.
No elections are being held for county council seats this time around.
