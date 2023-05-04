Loss-making University of East Anglia's new boss says it did not adapt quickly
The incoming boss of a university facing a £45m deficit has said it "had not adapted as quickly as some others to changes".
In a video message to the University of East Anglia (UEA), Prof. David Maguire said it was "no secret the university was currently facing some challenges".
"There is a need to put the finances on a stable footing, seek clarity of purpose and focus on the things where UEA can really excel," he added.
He will take up his new role on 22 May.
Prof Maguire, who will become vice-chancellor, said the institution "finds itself in a difficult but far from impossible situation."
He said there was already a broad consensus the university should be "dual intensive" - involved in research and teaching of the highest quality.
"The world of universities has changed substantially in the past decade, with greater competition for resources, both nationally and internationally.
"Over the next few months I will be seeking widespread agreement on a clear academic and financial strategy for the institution," he added.
The UEA is facing a £30m deficit for 2023-2024 and this is expected to swell to £45m in three years.
On Friday the university confirmed staff accepting voluntary redundancies would save it more than £6m.
It emerged 136 of the 224 members of staff who applied for voluntary severance had been approved and received offers.
Prof Christine Bovis-Cnossen, acting vice chancellor at the UEA, said other savings measures were being finalised to put to the university's council in May.
If approved, discussions would begin with unions.
Despite being ranked 27th in this year's Complete University Guide, student applications to UEA are down 16% compared to 2022, with 2,792 fewer seeking places at the Norwich-based institution.
In 2021-22 the UEA made a £74m loss. The previous vice-chancellor, Prof David Richardson, resigned in February.
