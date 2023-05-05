Orlando's Norwich B&B has plans for extension rejected
- Published
A businessman investigated for operating a Japanese restaurant at his bed and breakfast has had plans to extend the property rejected.
Orlando Williams came to Norwich City Council's attention in 2019 after neighbours spotted an illuminated sign above the door that read "Orlando's".
Plans for a two-storey extension, including a bigger dining room, were rejected by a planning inspector.
Mr Williams declined to comment.
The government planning inspector's refusal backed an earlier decision by the council to turn down the planning application.
The inspector ruled the work on the seven-bedroom detached house in Earlham Road would "impact the character and appearance of the area".
Images of food
Mr Williams had argued the extension would generate more income at a time when running costs were rising, but the inspector said "temporary personal circumstances would not outweigh the permanent harm".
The alleged restaurant was not mentioned by the inspector.
The council inquiry into the sign ended in 2020 over a lack of evidence. It said serving non-guests was a breach of planning but had to be proven to be "causing harm". Mr Williams was told to remove the sign.
Last September, Mr Williams announced on Facebook he had opened a restaurant at the address, despite the previous investigation.
He posted images of plated-up sushi and said: "I have just opened a sushi and Japanese restaurant."
He included his address, opening hours and phone number and added: "Please book... my chef is proud of his work".
Mr Williams previously ran Sakura, a Japanese restaurant in Norwich which closed in 2014.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk