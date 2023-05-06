Norwich NHS walk-in centre should remain open - board
An NHS walk-in centre threatened with closure should stay open, a health board has recommended.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) said it had "listened" after thousands of people signed a petition against the changes to Rouen Road walk-in centre in Norwich.
It said it received "an enormous" volume of responses to its consultation.
Changes could be made to a GP practice to reduce duplication, it added.
The board said a new contract for the centre, Vulnerable Adults Service - Inclusion Health Hub and GP Practice at Rouen Road, should be commissioned when the current one expires in March 2024.
Sadie Parker, director of Primary Care at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: "I am pleased to confirm that we have listened to all the feedback received and are recommending to keep the walk-in centre open, and indeed look at ways to create additional capacity at this facility."
The board said it would investigate what capacity could be released from the GP practice at Rouen Road to help the centre.
'Vital role'
One suggestion would be to reduce the practices hours from 08:00 to 20:00, seven days a week, to 08:00 to 18:30, Monday to Friday.
A final decision on the recommendation will be made by the Board of NHS Norfolk and Waveney on 30 May.
Alex Stewart, chief executive, Healthwatch Norfolk, said he was "delighted" with the news.
"Its vital role in the county's healthcare network was demonstrated by the strong feelings to save it expressed by people across Norfolk, as well as those working within health and social care who were concerned about the big gap its loss would create."
