Norfolk brewer changes White Face beer name to avoid offence
- Published
A brewery has decided to change the name of an award-winning beer to avoid any discriminatory connotations.
White Face beer, brewed by Moon Gazer ales in Hindrigham, Norfolk, will now be labelled Cheeky Jack.
The firm said it named all of its ales after links to hares and White Face came from a centuries old poem called the Names of the Hare.
But owner David Halliday said they decided to drop the title after some people were uncomfortable with it.
"We have become aware that the name White Face just wasn't sitting entirely comfortably with some people, especially with those who are not familiar with our wider links to hares," he said.
"Some people did not know the connection to the hare name and the white mountain hare and sadly, in some cases, giving rise to the feeling that there was an undercurrent of racism.
"This is, of course, a complete misunderstanding but the fact that it created that impression was of genuine concern to us. There was never any intention to offend anyone."
The cask ale was named as White Face three years ago.
Mr Halliday said he had received a few calls from pub landlords who said some customers complained about the name, but it was a recent comment at a local charity event that prompted the change.
He and his wife overheard a "rufty-tufty middle-aged man" praise their beer but then add the "name's a bit racist though".
He said they decided to go through the expense of changing the beer's name rather than risk offending anyone else.
Mr Halliday said he was conscious of being accused of being oversensitive or overreacting, but countered that beer should do one simple thing - bring pleasure.
The new name for the American style IPA is a play on the stateside name for a hare where they are known as jack rabbits.
