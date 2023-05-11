Norwich: Appeal for images of city's streets and features
An appeal has been launched for photographs depicting scenes capturing a city's unique history and culture.
Historic England wants to add images of Norwich, Norfolk, to its growing permanent archive collection.
Three winning photographs will join 65 others in a national touring public exhibition - Picturing High Streets.
Tamsin Silvey, of Historic England, said: "The high street is an often overlooked part of our lives and it needs our support more than ever."
Images of "favourite hang outs" and meeting places are also eligible for inclusion.
The exhibition is part of a three-year project by Historic England and Photoworks, which the body said "tells the stories behind our shopfronts".
It celebrates high street heroes, captures familiar scenes and invites audiences to consider the value and role of their local high street.
The exhibition - which will take place by the Forum in Norwich from June - is part of Historic England's £95m government-funded Heritage Action Zones scheme.
Historic England said it was "looking for people to photograph what makes Norwich special, from high street heroes to favourite hang outs and meeting places, and the historic features and buildings that give the city its unique character."
In other parts of England, budding photographers have been uploading pictures to Instagram since September 2022, creating an unofficial archive documenting a year in the life of the English high street.
Isabel Johnson of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) said: "As the city of stories, Norwich has so many tales to tell.
"This exhibition provides a vehicle for people who live and work in the city to tell those stories, for historical record. It has the potential to be both poignant and powerful."
The Picturing High Streets exhibition can be seen in Norwich from 26 June to 5 July.
