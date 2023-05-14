Thetford: Boy, 15, dies after being hit by car at crossing
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car at a pedestrian crossing, police said.
Norfolk Police said the crash happened on London Road, Thetford, at the crossing point next to Icknield Way, at about 11:45 BST on Saturday.
It said despite the efforts of the emergency services, including the air ambulance, the teenager died at the scene.
Police appealed for witnesses to the crash that involved a Hyundai Ioniq.
Officers said the car was travelling from the town centre towards the A11 at the time of the collision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.