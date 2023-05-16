Roads reopened after leak at Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk
Roads have been reopened after a gas leak at a terminal that supplies up to a third of the UK's gas.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Bacton Gas Terminal on the Norfolk coast at 16:39 BST on Monday,
Officers left the scene at about 21:37. The pipe with the leak had been isolated, with no risk to the public, it added.
Norfolk Police said roads that were closed around the plant, near North Walsham, reopened at about 22:40.
Fire service appliances sent as a precaution from Mundesley, North Walsham, Sprowston, Hethersett, Stalham, Fakenham and Great Yarmouth were not used, the service said.
