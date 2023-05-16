Norfolk zoo's Amur tiger cub, one of triplets, dies
A tiger cub from an endangered species has died a week after it was born at a UK zoo.
It was one of a set of triplets born at Banham Zoo in Norfolk on 1 May - just weeks after its father Kuzma died.
Kuzma lived almost his entire 14 years at the zoo and was paired with a female, Mishka, as part of an international breeding programme.
The zoo said staff were "deeply saddened" after the cub was discovered dead by a keeper.
The cub was found dead on 7 May and a post-mortem examination revealed the cub had failed to feed from its mother.
In a statement on Instagram, the zoo - run by the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) - said: "The two surviving cubs are thriving and making excellent progress.
"They appear to be growing stronger and healthier with each passing day.
"We appreciate your support and understanding during this difficult time and our thoughts are with our keepers."
Mishka had given birth inside her den in a closed area of the zoo, with the keepers monitoring the cubs on CCTV.
'Legacy to dad'
Kuzma had successfully bred with Mishka before to produce two cubs.
He died on 2 March after suffering heart failure.
At the time of the triplets' birth, the zoo announced: "This is incredible news, not only because Amur tigers are considered endangered in the wild, but also leaves behind a further legacy to dad Kuzma."
Amur tigers, native to Siberia, are endangered due to habitat loss and hunting.
It is thought there are currently around 250 adults in the wild.
They live between 10 and 14 years in their natural habitat, with life expectancy averaging 14 to 16 years in captivity.
