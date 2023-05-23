Norwich: Heartsease Fiveways roundabout safety plan to be considered
Safety improvements at a "notorious" roundabout are to be discussed by councillors following a consultation.
Heartsease Fiveways roundabout in Norwich had 33 reported accidents between 2011 and 2022, with at least 15 cyclists and eight pedestrians injured.
A proposed £4.4m scheme includes one-lane entry and exit, and pedestrian and cycle crossings on each arm.
Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways at the county council, said the site was "unacceptably dangerous".
"Drivers find it difficult to find gaps in the traffic and those on foot or on a bike have real difficulty getting across safely," he added.
"We need to make it safer and easier for everyone to get across this junction and this scheme finally offers some solutions."
A consultation among residents received 499 responses and revealed an almost 50-50 split between those in favour and those against the project's aims, the council said.
Changes as a result of the feedback include a 20mph speed limit on approach and greater separation between pedestrians and cyclists.
The proposals will be considered at the transport for Norwich advisory committee on 31 May, and will then go to Mr Plant for a decision to proceed.
Funding will primarily come from the £32m Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) awarded to Norwich by the Department for Transport (DfT) in 2020.
The TCF has also been used for work at Tombland and to remodel St Stephens Street in the city centre.
