Wymondham A11 roadworks project delayed by six weeks
- Published
A £65m project to upgrade part of the A11 in Norfolk has been delayed by six weeks, National Highways said.
The 5.3-mile (8.5km) stretch of the northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange at Wymondham is being reconstructed.
Simon Amor, from National Highways, said the scheme, which started a year ago, had been delayed due to "technical challenges".
He said they were "working around the clock" to get it finished.
Mr Amor said breaking up the old concrete road had been "a lot harder" than anticipated and wet weather had caused problems.
He said the project was due to be completed by mid-September.
