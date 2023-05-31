New service to help Norfolk families with violent children
New funding has been secured to help families with children who are abusive or violent towards their parents or carers.
More than £600,000 of government money has been allocated to support a two-year pilot to deliver the Respect Young Peoples Programme.
It will use a multi-agency approach across Norfolk.
The county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said the scheme "should make a real difference".
Giles Orpen-Smellie, who secured the £625,000 from the Home Office, said it would help families struggling to cope "by filling a clear gap in the support that is available".
"Enabling children and adolescents to be aware of their own behaviour and reduce their risk to others will help prepare them for the future, to achieve their potential and improve safety for all involved," he added.
The Conservative PCC said the project would aim to receive up to 250 referrals for the 12-week programme, referring children, young people and their parents and carers for support from all the agencies involved.
Up to 18 children a year would also be able to access specialist support.
Agencies involved, in addition to the PCC, are Norfolk Youth Justice Service, Norfolk County Council's Children's Services, Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Services (NIDAS) and Brave Futures.
Mandy Proctor, who chairs the NIDAS board, said: "Challenging and addressing abusive and violent behaviour is an important part of breaking the cycle of domestic abuse, particularly with young people, helping them to understand the impact of their behaviour and make positive changes moving forward.
"This new service will bring together the knowledge and experience of a range of partners, once again highlighting the shared commitment to tackle domestic abuse in Norfolk. We all have a role to play to tackle domestic abuse, supporting those that experience it and holding perpetrators to account for their behaviour."
