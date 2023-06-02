Great Yarmouth charity helps former prisoner secure first job in years

Trevor Saunders, Leroy McKenna and Sharon Williams
Leroy McKenna (centre) had not had a job interview since 2001 before getting one at a local Asda café
By Andrew Turner and Hollie Cole
BBC News, Norfolk

A former prisoner has secured his first job after 22 years with the help of a local charity.

Great Yarmouth charity Take A Chance On Me helped Leroy McKenna prepare for interview for a supermarket café job.

He wore a suit donated by a local business, and looked "the perfect picture for an interview", said his employer, Sharon Williams.

Trevor Saunders, from the charity, said it is about helping someone "move on forward in life".

The 39-year-old last had an interview in 2001, and Ms Williams said she "probably wouldn't" have interviewed him based on his CV.

Take A Chance On Me speaks to employers to "give people a chance", Mr Saunders said.

The new charity works with businesses and employers to recruit staff or volunteers who would ordinarily struggle to find work.

Ms Williams said the former prisoner was "well presented" and "came across like he really does want to move forward with his life now".

Leroy McKenna wore a suit to his interview that the charity Take A Chance On Me was given by a local business

Mr Mckenna's mother died in September 2020 and he said he had promised her he would stay out of prison by the time he was 40.

"This morning when Trevor rung me and told me I'd actually got the job, the first thing I thought was 'it's not real'", he said.

Mr Saunders said he was "so happy for Leroy" and "so grateful" to the Asda café.

"He's been through challenges and he's kind of turned a road now, and he's gone onto a different road, and there's going to be challenges along the way.

"This is the ultimate outcome for us," he added.

