Queen Elizabeth Hospital: Demolition work starts for new car park
- Published
The first stage of a plan to rebuild a crumbling hospital is getting under way.
Demolition work is starting on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's Inspire Centre in King's Lynn, Norfolk, to make way for a new multi-storey car park.
It will make space for a new hospital to be built on the existing car park.
The hospital, which has large areas held up by hundreds of temporary props, is to be rebuilt as part of the government's New Hospital Programme.
Plans for the new multi-storey car park were approved by the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk in April.
It is to be built in two phases, the first to provide 500 parking spaces and the second, to be built along the new hospital, to provide a further 879 spaces.
The hospital described the work as a "key enabler for our much-needed new hospital".
The Queen Elizabeth opened in 1980 and was made from prefabricated concrete planks with an expected working life of 30 years.
The material is now failing and 56 areas of the buildings are being held up by more than 4,000 steel and wooden props.
Together with Hinchingbroke Hospital in Cambridgeshire, the Queen Elizabeth was among five hospitals to be added to the government's New Hospital Programme last month.
The £20bn scheme aims to rebuild those hospitals by 2030.
