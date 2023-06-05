Council looks to future benefits from Bacton terminal
A council wants to research how it can steer the future of a major gas terminal and secure local jobs as plans are put forward for a green energy hub.
It has been suggested a hydrogen production and carbon capture facility could be created at Bacton terminal in Norfolk to cut harmful emissions.
North Norfolk District Council's cabinet is being asked to approve a budget to research the opportunities.
A report on a proposed Bacton Energy Hub was produced in December.
It includes plans to produce hydrogen from natural gas, while capturing and storing the excess carbon dioxide, according to the North Sea Transition Authority.
The local authority said the scale of the project could create hundreds of jobs for the region and help the UK transition to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.
However, some environmental groups said this type of energy production was still harmful to the environment, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Tim Adams, the Liberal Democrat leader of the council, said it wanted to see if the production could benefit north Norfolk, such as helping facilitate the transition to hydrogen-powered buses.
"We can't risk being left behind here and we have the opportunity to steer [the future of Bacton], if we can, in a positive way," he added.
