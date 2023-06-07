'Oldest cat' Rosie celebrates 32nd birthday with salmon cake
- Published
A cat thought to be the oldest in the UK has celebrated her 32nd birthday.
Rosie tucked into a miniature cake made of red salmon as she marked the milestone at her home in Norwich.
Owner Lila Brissett, who has had the cat since she was a kitten, said all the pets she has owned had lived to a "ripe old age" - but Rosie had outlived them all.
She said she was awaiting verification from Guinness World Records that she is the UK's oldest puss.
Mrs Brissett said she took in "fluffball" Rosie, who was born on 1 June 1991, as a rescue and the tortoiseshell cat has been to the vet just twice in her life.
She said she mostly enjoyed "eating and sleeping".
Mrs Brissett, who lost her husband Desmond three years ago, said: "She is lovely".
"I love my animals," the 71-year-old said, "but I don't think I will have any more pets now as I can't walk very far."
Rosie is just six years younger than the world's oldest cat, Creme Puff.
The record breaking feline was born on 3 August 1967 and lived until 6 August 2005 with his owner Jake Perry in Austin, Texas, USA.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830