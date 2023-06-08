Wilkinson's of Norwich tea and coffee shop shuts after 50 years
A specialist loose tea and coffee shop that became a city institution has closed after 50 years in business.
Wilkinson's of Norwich, on Lobster Lane, won fans for its different blends of tea leaves and ground coffee.
A notice has been placed in the shop's window to announce its closure, with the owners thanking customers.
A post on a community Facebook group has been liked by nearly 500 people, with one writing it was a "real loss to Norwich".
Others mentioned it was "sad" to see the independent shop close, while someone else wrote "another independent business bites the dust".
The calligraphed sign on the shop window said: "The day has come sadly to close our doors.
"We thank you for your custom and wish you well.
"On behalf of the management, we hope you've enjoyed the past years on Lobster Lane as much as we have."
The BBC has attempted to contact the owners.
Earlier this year on the shop's Facebook page it said it had been "struggling" after taking a "big hit during the pandemic" and had ensuing supplier issues.
It said it hoped to boost low stock levels and noted how the problems had struck during the shop's 50th year of trading.
