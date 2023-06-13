Norwich: Designs show new complex to replace Debenhams
Designs for a new building which could replace the former Debenhams department store in a city centre have been revealed by developers.
Lanpro wants to build a complex of shops, leisure units and student accommodation on the site of the old store in Norwich.
It has released an artist's impression of the development, ahead of a public consultation event on 23 June.
The property developer is working on plans to submit to the city council.
It purchased the building in 2021 - which will be called Orford House - after Debenhams closed its doors for the final time in May that year.
The department store chain had occupied the Orford Place site since the 1950s.
A number of pre-applications about the redevelopment of the store have been lodged with Norwich City Council, ahead of formal plans being submitted later this summer.
Shops and leisure units could be built on the ground and lower ground floors, with shared living and studio accommodation for 400 students created overhead.
People are being invited to have their say on the initial plans at an open event at The Forum, Norwich, from midday until 18:00 BST on 23 June or via the Lanpro website until 08:00 on 26 June.
