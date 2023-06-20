Northrepps traffic fears could force glamping pods removal
A pair of glamping pods could be dismantled over traffic concerns.
Proposals to relocate the two pods on Shrublands Farm campsite in Northrepps, near Cromer, have been recommended for refusal by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) planning officers.
However, the parish council and a local councillor have backed the plans.
A committee report said: "The two pods are in use unlawfully, without the benefit of planning permission within the applicant's farm."
It continued: "This application is therefore seeking to relocate and regularise the pods."
It has been proposed the pods would be moved to the existing Craft Lane holiday site, with space for five caravans and 10 tents, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The scheme also includes a new footpath to the site.
But Norfolk County Council's highways team has objected to the plans ahead of Thursday's planning committee meeting.
The team argued that Craft Lane was a single track, provided "poor access" and would be inconvenient for neighbours.
However, the parish council and independent councillor for Northrepps, Angie Fitch-Tillett, have supported the scheme.
Ms Fitch-Tillett said the footpath, linking to a paved part of Craft Lane, would provide safe pedestrian access to the village.
She added the development encouraged tourism away from current hotspots, which should be welcomed.
Despite the support, NNDC's planning officers have recommended turning down the proposal.
They said: "The scheme would result in the introduction of new-build tourist accommodation on land designated as countryside.
"[Council policies state] proposals for new-build holiday accommodation in the countryside will be treated as though they are permanent residential dwellings and will not be permitted."
They also said the glamping pods would be unacceptable development within an area designated as an "area of outstanding natural beauty" and echoed the highways team's concerns over access on Craft Lane.