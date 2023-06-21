Great Yarmouth: Listed rollercoaster prepares for summer repaint
A band of decorators is hoping for a dry spell as they begin the job of repainting a 91-year-old rollercoaster.
Work on the Grade II listed attraction, on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach, has been described as "probably the biggest paint job in Norfolk".
The task will use more than 100 tins of paint - and is expected to take 18 months to complete.
John Calden, operations manager at the Pleasure Beach, said: "We can only work to whatever the weather throws at us".
Workers will use a cherry picker rather than scaffolding so the ride will remain open while it is painted, he said.
The rollercoaster is 500ft by 100ft (140m by 30m), 70ft (21m) high at its peak, and was built in 1932.
According to Historic England, who granted it listed status in 2016, it is the second oldest of only two surviving scenic railway-type rollercoasters in Britain.
Mr Calden said: "It probably is the biggest paint job in Norfolk.
"The weather is up against us for painting during the winter months, hence why we're trying to get as much done as we can that while the weather is fine."
He added: "Over the next year to 18 months, if the whole ride is done again, we should get at least a good 10 to 12 years [before it has to be repainted]."
It is hoped that one section on the south end of the rollercoaster will be repainted in the next four to five weeks, in time for the school summer holiday.
Managing director of the Pleasure Beach, Albert Jones, said that with the new river crossing in the town, "we are going to see a lot more traffic at the south end of the seafront".
"So we want to make sure that everything looks in pristine condition for when the Pleasure Beach is open," he said.