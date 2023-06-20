Norfolk Police refers itself to watchdog over car pursuit
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a car driver was injured during a police pursuit.
Norfolk Police said officers were alerted "to the manner of driving" of a car near the Asda store in Great Yarmouth, at 02:00 BST on Sunday.
The driver, a man in his thirties from Birmingham, was seriously injured after his car left the road on the A47, Acle Straight.
The force has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Officers said they stopped the car, but before they could speak to the driver, he headed off along the A47, causing them to pursue it.
The driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains, the force said.
The stretch was closed at both the Acle and Vauxhall roundabouts until after 10:00.
