King's Lynn: Man jailed over 'atrocious' triple deaths crash
A speeding driver "on a cocktail of drugs" has been jailed after a head-on crash that killed three members of the same family.
Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, admitted three counts of death by dangerous driving after the crash on the A47 on 15 January.
Paul Carter, 41, his wife Lisa, 49, and her 25-year-old daughter Jade died.
Jade's sister, Summer Mace, said in a statement: "You have killed our future lives, thoughts and hopes."
Norfolk Police said Cielevicius was driving eastbound along the A47 at North Runcton, near King's Lynn, at about 19:40 GMT when he collided with a Vauxhall driven by Mr Carter.
Forensic collision investigators determined Cielevicius, of John Street, was travelling at 96mph (154km/h) and was overtaking another vehicle at the time.
Toxicology results found methylamphetamine, mephedrone and cannabis in his system, as well as other drugs.
He suffered minor injuries in the crash. The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Cielevicius was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison at Norwich Crown Court.
He will serve a further four years on extended licence and will be disqualified from driving for eight years.
'Atrocious incident'
Ms Mace, who read a statement at Tuesday's sentencing hearing, said she had messaged her family on a group chat to check on them, not realising they had been involved in the crash.
"For me there is no future - Mum, Paul and Jade were my whole world - they were the glue that held us all together," she said.
"Mum, Paul and Jade were unique, bright, caring and funny and outgoing people. Without their presence in our lives, the world is a duller place for everyone."
Det Insp Dave McCormack, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, described the crash as an "atrocious incident".
"This is a horrendous case of a dangerous man who was driving while on a cocktail of drugs," he said.
"His actions have ripped apart a young family leaving destruction in his wake."