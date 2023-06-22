Haddiscoe: Woman dies after A143 crash between lorry and car
A woman has died after a crash involving a lorry and a car, police said.
The A143 Beccles Road at Haddiscoe, Norfolk, was closed for several hours after emergency services were called at 16:11 BST on Monday.
A blue Vauxhall Agila collided with a Scania lorry, Norfolk Police said.
The passenger of the Vauxhall car was taken to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and later died.
Its driver was taken to James Paget University Hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
