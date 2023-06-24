Norwich's Wensum Lodge could be sold off
- Published
An adult education headquarters could be sold under plans to cut costs and run more courses online and at local venues.
Wensum Lodge in Norwich has been a centre of learning for decades but Norfolk County Council found it was "significantly under-utilised".
The Conservative-led authority is due to make a decision on its future.
Labour group leader Steve Morphew pledged to fight the plans, calling the centre a "city and county icon".
'Sheer vandalism'
"We've been waiting ages for plans to see it developed as a centre for arts and education given its central location, reputation, historic value and place in the heart of the city," he added.
"To hear it is instead proposed to hollow it out and asset strip is sheer vandalism."
Ben Price, a green councillor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plan was "incredibly short-sighted" and the site could be a "cultural hub".
Local group King Street Neighbours said it was investigating whether the building could become an asset of community value, which would give people more say in any sell-off.
Wensum Lodge runs courses in English and maths, as well as silversmithing, pottery and other subjects.
A report to the cabinet, which meets in July, said it was "significantly under-utilised and increasingly cost inefficient", with use of the available space "consistently below 30%".
The layout of the buildings - with cobbles and a camber outside - meant many rooms were not accessible for all learners, it added.
It has proposed running the service online and from other sites around the city - including the Millennium Library - and in Hellesdon, Swaffham, Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Attleborough.
Supporting the plan, Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities said Wensum Lodge in Norwich "no longer fits with our vision for the service".
"It is now obvious that it no longer provides the sort of accommodation our courses need and that it is time to move out altogether," she added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830