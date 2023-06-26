Dunkirk 'little ship' rescued by Cromer lifeboat crew
- Published
A boat that once came to the aid of troops during World War Two had to be rescued after getting into trouble off the Norfolk coast.
Mimosa was rescued after its propeller got caught on a fishing buoy off the coast from Cromer.
The 48ft (15m) vessel, built in 1935, was one of the "little ships" involved in Operation Dynamo in 1940.
Cromer RNLI said it was called to rescue Mimosa just before 14:00 on Friday.
It said attempts were made to free the boat from the line but the rope eventually had to be cut.
The lifeboat then escorted Mimosa to Wells Harbour.
Paul Watling, coxswain at RNLI Cromer, said: "Once again our extensive training ensured we were able to assist Mimosa and ensure the safety of its crew.
"Thankfully the location of the Mimosa, and the calm sea helped make this rescue considerably easier. The crew did a fantastic job and it was a great outcome."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830