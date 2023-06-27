Cat given oxygen after Houghton Regis flat fire rescue

A cat being given oxygen by a firefighter in Houghton RegisBedforshire Fire and Resecue
The rescued cat was looked after by fire crews after the blaze

A cat has been given oxygen after it was rescued from a flat fire in Bedfordshire.

Fire crews attended the blaze in Houghton Regis, on Monday afternoon, the fire service said.

Firefighters from nearby Dunstable, wearing breathing apparatus, put the blaze out.

The service said on Twitter its crews rescued the black and white frightened feline and it "administered trauma care and oxygen therapy".

