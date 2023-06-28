Council pledges support for Norwich's nightlife SOS bus
- Published
A council leader has pledged support for a volunteer-led service that helps late night revellers in Norwich.
The SOS bus, which started in 2001, provides medical and welfare assistance in the clubland area of the city.
City council leader, Mike Stonard, said NHS bosses were considering ending support for the bus when the current deal expires in March.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney said more than 500 people responded to a recent survey on the bus's use.
The SOS service, run by Voluntary Norfolk, was set up following two deaths in the River Yare and provides support and first aid to people on Friday and Saturday nights.
It "reduces unnecessary ambulance call-outs by offering immediate assistance to anyone at risk, addressing immediate health needs and ensuring people get home safely", the charity said.
In 2022, it said it prevented 160 ambulance call outs and 153 A&E visits - with more than 2,620 people seeking help and assistance from medics.
Mr Stonard, Labour, described the service as a "vital source of assistance", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The authority's support comes off the back of previous plans by health bosses to shut an NHS walk-in centre on Rouen Road, which was saved following a public outcry.
In a recent survey, NHS Norfolk and Waveney asked the public for their views on the future of the service, as it plans to expand a Wellness Hub in the city's nearby Castle Quarter.
A spokeswoman said it had "listened to the people of Norfolk and Waveney to learn more about their experiences, thoughts and views".
"We heard from 578 people and thank all those who have responded," she said.
"We will now work through what our residents, staff and communities have said and use this vital information to help further shape and improve these services."
Speaking at a city council meeting, Mr Stonard said: "Overwhelming public and political pressure saved our walk-in centre and the same must happen with the SOS bus - therefore I am very pleased to confirm that this council will support the campaign to save the SOS bus and will advocate for its continuation."