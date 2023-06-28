Sandringham: Robbie fan may sell ticket over seating anger
- Published
A Robbie Williams fan said she could be forced to sell her tickets after discovering she could not bring her own chair to his concert at a royal estate.
The singer, 49, is playing two sell-out outdoor gigs at Sandringham in August.
Lesley Knightley said she only found out in a recent booking email and said other fans would also struggle to stand for the whole time.
Organiser Heritage Live confirmed the rule but said some benches, hay bales and deckchairs would be available.
Ms Knightley, of Beeston, near Dereham, Norfolk, said she paid £85 each for her tickets when they went on sale in December.
She said at the time she did not see any information about customers being unable to bring their own seating and only found out when recently receiving confirmation details which specified this in the small print.
"You go there in the afternoon and it ends at 11 at night… to be standing there for that amount of time... it is a long, long evening," she said.
"We'll be able to dance but it is nice to sit down... not just for me but there will probably be a lot of older people who will need to sit on a chair.
"I am thinking of trying to sell the tickets now because it is just miserable."
She questioned the decision when gig-goers were allowed to bring a chair at a Billy Ocean concert at the same venue last month, and she also complained about the £13.50 parking charge.
"I think it's because it's Robbie Williams, they're going to get as many people as possible packed in right up to the front and it's money," said Ms Knightley.
Heritage Live sent the BBC an information pack confirming people were unable to bring chairs, but said picnic blankets were allowed, with benches and hay bales also made available, while deckchairs could be hired in certain areas.
The document also stated that disabled customers with "accessible tickets" could bring their own chairs to be placed in front of the viewing platform and that VIP ticket-holders would have scattered comfy seating.
"In common with all large-scale outdoor concerts and festivals, camping chairs cannot be brought into the concert arena for safety reasons," it said.
The concert dates on the royal parkland are part of Williams' XXV tour, which marks 25 years since he left Take That to go solo.
He released a compilation album of the same name in September.